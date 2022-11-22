Hope to be found in amazing Leeds business stories despite economic gloom - Mike Briffett

“Hope is being able to see the light despite all of the darkness,” Archbishop Desmond Tutu oncenoted. His words ring truer than ever as we approach the first anniversary of his death.

After years of economic and political turbulence, a pandemic and then a period of 12 months which has brought us three Prime Ministers, war in mainland Europe and the death of Her Late Majesty the Queen, it very much feels like finding that light in the darkness is all too difficult.

But find it we must.

Economies run on more than just money and revenue accumulation.

Mike Briffett is president of Leeds Chamber of Commerce

They rely on confidence and optimism.

And if we succumb to wallow in misery, we have no platform for growth or social equality.

There are plenty of stories that give reason to be hopeful that should be celebrated.

I will be the first to admit that you do have to go looking for them, but in doing so you are reminded of all the incredibly talented people across our region, doing amazing things that barely get a mention.

Take for example a cause close to my own heart.

Leeds is home to the regional centre for the National Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

As an organisation, the NSPCC receives a contact from a child every 25 seconds.

That is an astonishing statistic that will shock all parents and should remind us all that every childhood is worth fighting for.

The challenge of homelessness and rough sleeping is evident in Leeds, just as in other large cities.

However, thanks to the incredible work of volunteers across the city, the regular numbers of rough sleepers is relatively low.

St George’s Crypt, Leeds City Council and Clarion Housing Group are collaborating on a project to support rough sleeping, providing accommodation and round the clock support.

This is a project that will have real impact in changing lives.

In 2018, Leeds City Council launched their Inclusive Growth Strategy.

As part of that document one of our patrons, First Bus, pledged to move its fleet to lower emission vehicles and in doing so promote alternative modes of transport such as cycling and walking.

The new buses are already running and helping deliver better air quality.

In September, West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce received confirmation that it will be running Local Skills Improvement Plans for both West and North Yorkshire.

They will have the power to change the way both children and adults are educated and trained so that the skills they develop directly match those required by the local economy.

There are so many more stories out there providing reasons to celebrate, be cheerful and proud of our region.

Together they offer some balance to a narrative which can easily, and wrongly, give the impression that opportunity and hope are out of our reach.

We just have to take time to look around and listen.

Why not share a story with us about your business or someone in your business?

You never know who may be inspired.

