Hornbeam Park set to become Harrogate district’s biggest full fibre business park

Hornbeam Park is set to become Harrogate’s biggest gigabit full fibre business park following the announcement that North Yorkshire connectivity specialist NYnet will expand its high speed broadband network throughout the site.

The Harrogate based technology firm revealed earlier this year that it would be making its services available to the region’s business users for the first time, after more than 15 years dedicated to providing broadband services to the NHS, emergency services and public sector organisations.

A spokesman said: “The Hornbeam Park expansion is designed to support the local economy with reliable fibre broadband connectivity, premium service levels and guaranteed bandwidth. The project is being supported by the Digital Enterprise Grant which will match fund investments made by businesses on the park.”

“NYnet already delivers full fibre to Saint Michael’s Hospice at the far end of Hornbeam and is extending its network across the park to improve broadband speeds and reliability.”

Alastair Taylor, CEO of NYnet, said: “The expansion of our network at Hornbeam Park will mean every business on the site can have access to fast and reliable fibre to the premises, at a price not dissimilar to current non-fibre services.

“The investment we are putting into Hornbeam Park and the service levels businesses will be able to access is excellent news for our region and will help to put Harrogate at the forefront of the UK’s digital economy.

“Our services have been developed in response to the rigorous demands of organisations such as GPs and the emergency services, which depend on reliability and flexibility,” he added.

“We are delighted to be bringing next generation connectivity to Hornbeam Park, making this the biggest business park in the district to be comprehensively served by gigabit capable fibre to the premises.

“The fact that we own and manage our fibre infrastructure gives us complete control over how our broadband services are delivered with unique features including the ability to temporarily boost bandwidth when businesses need extra capacity,” he explained.