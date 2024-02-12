Hospitality sector is facing a 'perfect storm', Allica Bank roundtable event is told

The comments were made during a roundtable event hosted by The Yorkshire Post and Allica Bank which assessed how an agile approach to delivering financial support can help SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) create jobs and unleash economic growth in our region.

Mark Casci, Head of Policy and Representation at West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, told the roundtable that data in the chamber’s Quarterly Economic Survey throughout 2023 had been largely positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, for the final quarter of the year, there had been a marked decline in optimism on profit growth or investment appetite, all despite the fact inflation was falling, Mr Casci added.

Niv Subramanian of Allica Bank. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk)

He said: "Recruitment still seems to be an issue; although there are no signs companies in general are planning to cut staff. Around 100,000 people nationally have not returned to work since the end of the pandemic. It's really tough for some businesses; particularly hospitality which is a really important sector.

"Hospitality was the first to close during the pandemic and the last to re-open. It's facing a perfect storm; it's a sector that really needs support."

He said York and North Yorkshire Chamber had created a new Hospitality Forum to lobby on the sector's behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Casci said that many businesses wanted a General Election as soon as possible to eliminate damaging political uncertainty, adding: "We need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable."

Mark Casci from the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk)

In a recent survey, around one in three businesses said they were concerned about the growth of AI (Artificial Intelligence), he added.

Mr Casci said: "At the moment, people don't know where to start. It's akin to the period when the internet first emerged and created a huge amount of change."

Our business newsletter will give you the inside track. Sign up today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Richards, the managing director of independent television production company Air TV, highlighted the fact that the Yorkshire brand was still very popular at a time when viewing habits were changing, with consumers in general moving away from linear content, towards streaming and on-demand services.

Matt Richards of Air TV. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk)

"The funding model is changing and you need to build content around that,’’ he told the roundtable.

"You can't continue doing the same old thing although shows like ‘Bangers and Cash’ (a documentary series about a classic car auctioneers) do appeal to an older male demographic who often like their shows to appear at the same time on the same channels.”

He said the Yorkshire brand works “really well” on TV as demonstrated by the success of Air TV's series about Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire is seen as a trustworthy brand with a big heart, so having “Yorkshire” in the title of any show could be seen as an asset, he said.

He believed that few people wanted to watch TV shows created by AI and new systems like ChatGPT, a free to use AI system, were unlikely to provide original drama and documentary ideas because the content was likely to be derivative.

He added: "It's been said that AI won't steal your job, but somebody using AI will."

This is the second in a series of articles about the roundtable, which was chaired by deputy business editor Greg Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roundtable, which was co-hosted by The Yorkshire Post and Allica Bank, was held at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Leeds.

During the debate, Andy Castle, Relationship Manager at Allica Bank said that issues related to staff were very much a focus for many SMEs, at a time of rising prices and a cost of living crisis.