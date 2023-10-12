Hotel Chocolat Group, the premium chocolate company, said that overall group sales declined over the last financial year although it reported “significant progress” in lowering its cost base and reducing its working capital.

In the 53 weeks ended July 2 2023, the group’s revenue declined by 10 per cent to £204.5m, which it said was in line with market expectations.

Commenting on the group’s first quarter progress, Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive officer, said: “Hotel Chocolat is on the front foot again.

"The hard, foundational work we put in last year is now starting to deliver the results for us.

Hotel Chocolat has nine stores in Yorkshire. It has published its latest results. (Photo supplied by Hotel Chocolat)

“Our new store format is trading well above our expectations, with 12 new locations planned to open in the next year. Four of them are open already and they are located across the UK from Glasgow to Bournemouth.

“Our ongoing stores continue to perform strongly, benefitting from a raft of exciting new products, the resumption of in-store tasting and our unique Love March offer which reflects human individuality to closely match it across our Hotel Chocolat range.

"Trading in our railway station stores has rebounded as traveller numbers have increased.”

