Hotpod Yoga opens in Sheffield city centre

A yoga franchise business which is built around people exercising in a heated 37-degree inflatable pod has launched in South Yorkshire.

By Lizzie Murphy
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 6:00 am

Hotpod Yoga, which has sites across Europe, including one in York, has now opened in Sheffield under franchisee Suzanne Williamson.

The venue features yoga in a heated 37-degree pod with lights, music and fragrance.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Ms Williamson has taken a 10-year lease on a ground floor unit at The Tower on Furnival Square with the help of Wake Smith Solicitors and fitted out the premises for classes with her team of seven yoga teachers.

Wake Smith Solicitors’ Tom Weightman (left) and Suzanne Williamson, Hotpod Yoga franchisee.

She said: “My background is in hospitality and fitness, and I am looking forward to combining these worlds.”

Read More

Read More
Yoga has adapted to offer people across Yorkshire an escape from lockdown
SheffieldSouth YorkshireYorkEurope