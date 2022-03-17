Hotpod Yoga, which has sites across Europe, including one in York, has now opened in Sheffield under franchisee Suzanne Williamson.
The venue features yoga in a heated 37-degree pod with lights, music and fragrance.
Ms Williamson has taken a 10-year lease on a ground floor unit at The Tower on Furnival Square with the help of Wake Smith Solicitors and fitted out the premises for classes with her team of seven yoga teachers.
She said: “My background is in hospitality and fitness, and I am looking forward to combining these worlds.”