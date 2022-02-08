The proposed scheme, which includes nine-storeys of student accommodation and two floors of retail, will replace the current House of Fraser building at 140-142 Briggate.

The scheme has been brought forward by Dukelease, under their development brand, Manner. The project team supporting Manner include planning consultants Spawforth’s and project architects Corstorphine and Wright.

A spokesman said: "Named ‘Grand Central Place’, after the Grand Central Hotel which occupied the site in the early 20th Century, the proposed scheme would be situated within a mile of both Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds, an ideal location for high-quality and much-needed student accommodation in the city centre.

"Providing 369 beds, the scheme will be comprised of 131 self-contained studios and 47 cluster flats, across 178 units. Communal areas and shared living space will be provided throughout the building for occupants to meet, fostering a sense of community."

Subject to planning permission, Grand Central Place will also maintain retail space on Briggate.

The statement added: "Members of the public were invited to have their say on the proposals in December 2021. Respondents to the online survey provided feedback on the design and layout of the building, the importance of retaining a renewed retail offer, as well as questions about the provision of student accommodation on the site. Dukelease and the project team have listened, responded, and tried to incorporate this feedback, where possible, into the proposals.

"Grand Central Place will be built to the highest standards of architectural design, drawing upon a design philosophy that respects the heritage of the area, creating a modern and attractive building with sustainability at its heart. The car free proposals will achieve BREEAM excellent.

Richard Lustigman, Managing Director at Manner, commented: “Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to provide their feedback on our plans, we have been encouraged by the responses we’ve received and the level of engagement in the local community. We are grateful for the constructive feedback which has allowed us to continue to develop our plans and bring forward a scheme which has been designed to the highest of standards.

“We’re proud to be bringing forward a scheme which provides safe, modern, and comfortable accommodation for students in Leeds, and protects the retail legacy of this site on Briggate. The plans we have submitted will futureproof the site’s retail offer, securing an active and vibrant future for this development in the heart of the city.