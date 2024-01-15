Housebuilder Crest Nicholson slashes profit forecast again as costs mount

The housebuilder also said it is expecting a legal bill for a fire at one of its sites in 2021. It told investors it was now predicting an adjusted pre-tax profit of £41m for the financial year to October. In August, the group lowered its profit expectations to £50m from nearly £74m. It said it had been affected by a summer slowdown in the housing market, thanks to higher mortgage rates and fewer homes for sale.

The firm won the contract for the Brightwells Yard regeneration scheme in 2003, but it was slow to get off the ground and has since seen several changes to the construction plans. Once complete, it will include hundreds of apartments as well a shopping centre, cinema and restaurants. Crest said it has initiated a “comprehensive review” of the costs associated with the work needed on the long-running project, as well as its other “legacy” housing sites, which will result in extra costs. Furthermore, the company said it was expecting to take a £13m hit over a legal claim relating to a fire which damaged one of its housing sites in 2021. It provided a more positive outlook on sentiment in the housing market following the recent reduction in mortgage deals. Major lenders like Barclays, HSBC UK, Halifax and Yorkshire Building Society have cut their rates this year, raising hopes activity in the property market could heat up.