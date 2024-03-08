Housebuilder shaping future female leaders

This year, fourteen members of the customer care, sales, development and commercial teams from Barratt Yorkshire East are set to complete Barratt Developments’ very own female leader career development programme, Catalyst.

Launched in 2018, Barratt Developments’ Catalyst programme is dedicated to supporting women navigating the construction industry and their ongoing careers across the business.

This year’s programme sees 117 women from 29 divisional offices taking part, 14 (12 per cent) of which are from the Yorkshire East region. Since its launch 350 women have taken part across the country, 29 of those from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East division.

Barratt Developments Catalyst Programme

Throughout the programme, participants will have the opportunity to share personal experiences and leadership challenges as well as the chance to network with other like-minded women across the business.

The curriculum is focused on maximising their potential, identifying what makes them unique, their work values, strengths, personal brand, building self-confidence and influencing others.

However, work for future female leaders doesn’t end with Catalyst, as after the programme each member is assigned a mentor to explore what success looks like moving forward. The 2024 programme is set to be completed in December, where the participants will have the opportunity to take what they have learnt to expand their learning with their mentors.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re always working to have more diverse teams across management and the wider business in the Yorkshire East division.

“We recognise that within the construction industry women are underrepresented, and it’s incredibly important that we make every effort to balance, diversify and address the barriers faced by women who are working hard to progress within the sector.

“I’m so proud to see so many Yorkshire East participants, across multiple departments, entering into this year’s programme, and I look forward to seeing how their careers move forward once Catalyst is complete.”