Housebuilders in the North urged to apply for government funding through Levelling Up Home Building Fund

Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency, is urging small and medium housebuilders in the North to take advantage of government funding to get more “much needed” homes built in the region.

Homes England provides development loans to small and medium housebuilders through the Levelling Up Home Building Fund.

The Fund supports smaller house builders that struggle to access finance through traditional bank lenders, with loans from £250,000.

Mark Harrington, head of development finance - North, at Homes England, said: “Homes England has offered this kind of loan financing for a number of years and by enabling new entrants to build their track record, we have helped hundreds of small builders to build more homes and grow their business.

Oughtibridge Mill, part of the Sky-House development near Sheffield. The development was part funded by Homes England.

“Our mission is to help get more homes built in the places that need them most. We are eager to help small and medium-sized housebuilders access development finance and support them where traditional lenders can’t.”

Homes England notes that it has the dual aim of "getting much needed new homes built, and creating a more diverse and resilient housing market.”

