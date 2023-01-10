Housebuilders in the North urged to apply for government funding through Levelling Up Home Building Fund

Homes England provides development loans to small and medium housebuilders through the Levelling Up Home Building Fund.
The Fund supports smaller house builders that struggle to access finance through traditional bank lenders, with loans from £250,000.
Mark Harrington, head of development finance - North, at Homes England, said: “Homes England has offered this kind of loan financing for a number of years and by enabling new entrants to build their track record, we have helped hundreds of small builders to build more homes and grow their business.
“Our mission is to help get more homes built in the places that need them most. We are eager to help small and medium-sized housebuilders access development finance and support them where traditional lenders can’t.”
Homes England notes that it has the dual aim of "getting much needed new homes built, and creating a more diverse and resilient housing market.”
To be eligible for funding, builders must: be a UK-registered corporate entity or limited liability partnership, plan to build or refurbish five or more homes on a site in England (but less than 2,000), and have a controlling interest in the land