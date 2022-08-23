Household recycling firm Transwaste plans to develop energy from waste plant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company was founded by brothers Paul and Mark Hornshaw in 2002. It started out as a skip-hire firm, hand-sorting waste at Hull Docks and has since shifted its focus to green energy.

From its base at Melton, the recycling company receives between 60 to 100 deliveries per day, made up of waste from municipal solid waste, skips and tipping in Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

Paul and Mark Hornshaw estimate they have recycled more than six million tonnes of local waste over the last 20 years. The plant can recycle almost 97 per cent of waste.

Paul Hornshaw, said: “Since winning contracts back in 2009 with local authorities, a new strategy emerged which changed the horizon for us. Transwaste’s healthy year-on-year growth is partly due to these opportunities which we reinforced with our own investment.

“A total of £19m has been spent on state-of-the-art processing equipment, technology and green jobs. This has enabled us to manage the increased capacity, as well as the type and volume of waste that can be recycled.

“Over the next five years we will commit to further investment as we develop a multiplex energy from waste plant, Melton Green Energy Park.

"This consists of an AD Plant (Anaerobic Digester) to produce biogas from waste, an EFW Plant (Energy from Waste) which generates electricity from waste and three additional Wind Turbines to generate electricity for neighbouring businesses. We expect to announce the details very soon.”

Mark Hornshaw added: “The processes and technology have moved on faster in the last five years than they did in the first 15 years of business. We have invested profits back into the business and in the last 10 years our workforce has doubled across the plant and offices to 103 people. All of our people live in the local area and we employ them on permanent contracts."