Houses available to buy from £264,995 in Yorkshire town with 'excellent commuter links'

A major new housing development is being launched to the market in Yorkshire.

Barratt Homes Yorkshire West has unveiled three show homes at its Wadsworth Gardens development in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, which is a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes.

There will be 123 homes on the site when the development is completed, which will be available to purchase from £264,995.

Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: "Our homes are designed with adaptable modern living in mind, giving house hunters more choice in how they style their new home.”

Building work on Wadsworth Gardens started on site April 2022. A spokesman said the development is expected to be completed in June 2024.

The spokesman added: “With excellent commuter links, the new community also benefits from nearby shopping facilities such as White Rose Shopping Centre and Birstall Shopping Park. Perfect for growing families, Wadsworth Gardens is situated with Ofsted-rated “Good” schools nearby.”

