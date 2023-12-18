Housing association enterprise head shortlisted for Yorkshire Leadership Awards
Mr Green is one of five contenders in the Public and Third Sector category for the awards which “celebrate the people that are role models within their organisations and raise the bar for their competitors.”
Established as a not-for-profit subsidiary of BME-led housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise in 2000, Unity Enterprise provides 142 managed workspaces for more than 90 local businesses in three facilities – Unity Business Centre, Chapeltown Enterprise Centre and Leeds Media Centre – close to Leeds city centre.
The number of units increased in the summer of 2023 following the completion of a £1.8 million Leeds Media Centre redevelopment scheme, overseen by Mr Green in partnership with Leeds City Council and the European Regional Development Fund, which created 12 new business units and a bespoke business hub which is due to open shortly.
Mr Green said: “I am deeply humbled to be shortlisted. Works to redevelop Leeds Media Centre began in the autumn of 2022, so I regard this recognition as acknowledgement of a year-long team effort that has delivered an outstanding community resource.
“My Unity Enterprise colleagues deserve immense credit for what has been achieved, together with our tenants who continued to trade throughout the construction phase without complaint. More than 900 people are now employed across our three business centres, all contributing to local economic wellbeing.”
