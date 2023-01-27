Housing associations set out new plan for York and North Yorkshire as part of devolution deal

A group of 23 housing associations has come together to set out a new vision for housing in York and North Yorkshire ahead of the proposed devolution deal for the region.

The group has published its prospectus, which outlines how it will support newly devolved structures across York and North Yorkshire.

Nick Atkin, CEO of Yorkshire Housing, which has contributed to the prospectus, said: “We recognise the fact that the devolution deal gives us an opportunity to, for the first time, come together with a joint housing offer across the region

“We’ve seen the benefits devolution has brought in West and South Yorkshire, and what we want to do is provide support for the newly devolved structures in York and North Yorkshire, which includes our contribution towards the delivery of housing strategies.”

Aerial photo of Millers Chase, York, where Yorkshire Housing have built 69 affordable homes as part of an £8.6m deal with Lindum Group.

The prospectus sets out three key areas of work, including the drive to net zero, boosting the local economy and creating the “right homes in the right places”.

The 23 housing associations, which include Broadacres Housing Association and Beyond Housing, collectively own over 30,000 homes across the region.

Speaking on the group’s plans to improve sustainable living in the region, Mr Atkin said: “We know that housing, and particularly domestic homes, have a key role to play in decarbonisation. We're already building new homes that use low carbon solutions like air source heat pumps, and also looking at how solar can be used to provide clean energy and reduce energy bills.”

The group intends to create a “net zero roadmap” which will outline its plans to reduce emissions across the region. Amongst its proposals is a retrofit scheme which will begin by decarbonising the most energy inefficient homes. It also aims to ensure all social rented homes achieve an EPC rating of C or above by 2030.

The group intends to focus on sustainable building practices, including the building of modular homes, which can be assembled off-site, and homes which include timber frames.

Mr Atkin added: “Housing associations across the region are already delivering these, but there are plans in place to deliver at an even greater scale and speed than has previously been the case.”

A recent government report notes that over 19 per cent of the UK’s CO2 emissions come from the residential sector.

The prospectus also outlines the extent of housing issues faced by the region.

Mr Atkin noted: “Like the rest of Yorkshire, North Yorkshire is in the midst of a housing crisis. There are more than 8,000 people currently on housing waiting lists across the region, and that is compounded by the fact that the median wage across York and North Yorkshire is £6,000 less than the national median wage.”

House prices in the York and North Yorkshire region have increased by seven per cent in the last 12 months.

Only 11 per cent of homes are socially rented housing, six per cent lower than the national average. The group estimates that 800 new affordable homes need to be built each year.

Gail Teasdale, Chief Executive at Broadacres Housing Association said: “As the only housing association based solely in North Yorkshire and with over 6,500 homes here, we support the launch of the prospectus.