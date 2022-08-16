Housing development in 'stunning' West Yorkshire village sells out as families seek 'tranquil environment'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family from Leeds has moved out of a rented property and into their first owned home at Harron Homes’ Oaklands Heath development in Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

The Rashid family includes Ashna Rashid who, at 24 years of age, has qualified as a barrister, making her the second Kurdish-Iraqi woman to have qualified at her chosen Inn of Court. Ashna lives with her mother, Aveena Ali ,48, who is a sales manager, and her four brothers, two of whom, Arzhang, 28, and Mehamed , 22, , are students, while Asoss ,27, is a civil engineer, and Ilian ,six, is at school.

Ashna said: “The natural surroundings are really stunning, they’re one of the main reasons we chose the place. I walk every day. There’s a footpath leading from our street into more wooded areas, where once I stumbled across some small treehouses made of fallen leaves and branches. On the way home I passed the nearby farmhouses and there were even some horses cantering in the meadows."

A spokesman said: "Relocating during the lockdown period is something many homeowners have done, with the claustrophobia of pandemic life leading people to reconsider whether the four walls they were cooped up in were truly home. Testament to this is the fact that, a few months after the Rashids moved in to their new home at Oaklands Heath, they were joined by many neighbours of various backgrounds and professions, all seeking a more tranquil, natural environment to call home."

Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to provide homes where families can create a space that suits them. We’re seeing a real increase in people sharing their homes with their families for longer, making the space their own unique place, and we’re really pleased to welcome the Rashid family to our Oaklands Heath development in Birchencliffe.”