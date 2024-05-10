Housing scheme near Settle refused due to impact on Settle to Carlisle railway line

North Yorkshire Council has refused plans to build four homes at Bowerley House in Langcliffe as it said it would harm views for people travelling on the Settle to Carlisle railway line.

Plans were lodged last year by Steadman Construction Ltd for the homes which would have been built in gardens attached to the house.

The applicant said the three-storey proposals were intended to “blend into the natural slope” of the site and would enhance both the former hotel and Langcliffe village.

Bowerley House, Langcliffe

The site is visible to passengers on the Settle to Carlisle railway, which is protected by the longest conservation area in the United Kingdom.

It covers the entire railway between Hellifield Junction in North Yorkshire and Carlisle Citadel Station in Cumbria, making it harder to win planning approval for applications at sites within the area.

The council asked heritage expert John Hinchliffe for his advice on the plans and he recommended the application be refused as it would cause harm to both the Langcliffe Conservation Area and the Settle-Carlisle Conservation Area.

The council received seven objections and three letters of support to the plans.

One objector urged the council to refuse the application due to its impact on the railway.

They said: “The application says that ‘there will be a minimal visual impact to the Settle- Carlisle Railway but will not have a detrimental affect on its setting.’ This is an opinion not a fact. I am of the opinion that this development will have a detrimental effect as it will be a modern development right beside an iconic and historic railway line which is famous for its unspoiled natural views along its length which is a conservation area.”

The council’s assistant director of planning Trevor Watson agreed and refused the plans yesterday (May 9).

Mr Watson said: “The proposal would result in harm to the designated heritage assets of the Langcliffe Conservation Area and the Settle-Carlisle Railway Conservation Area and therefore fails to accord with Local Plan Policy ENV2.”