How Big Bear Bikes is helping to attract tourists to stunning North York Moors National Park

A business which has created jobs and helped to attract visitors to the North York Moors is celebrating 15 years in business.

Pickering-based Big Bear Bikes has defied economic uncertainty to become one of the largest businesses of its kind in North Yorkshire.

Big Bear Bikes Managing Director David Beeley said: “Post-COVID, people really appreciate face-to-face service and the fact our team are friendly, professional and really know what they’re talking about. “Customers like coming to a clean, modern environment with a large showroom, more than 100 bikes in stock and space where they can test ride a few bikes before they choose one.”

A spokesman said: “As well as contributing to the local and regional economy through its workforce, Big Bear Bikes also attracts customers from across the UK and draws in tourists through its sister store Dalby Forest Cycle Hub (DFCH).

Big Bear Bikes is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month. (Photo supplied by Big Bear Bikes)

"Besides its core business as a bike hire shop, DFCH opens up the mental and physical health benefits of cycling to people with disabilities and illnesses through its inclusive cycling service, which has featured in several national media outlets and was recently shortlisted for a national tourism award.”

Mr Beeley added: “We are a local shop, but we are independent, and I think that’s important to people at a time when there are so many huge businesses online that don’t offer a personal service.

"It’s a nice feeling to celebrate 15 years in business but we are always looking forward and are starting the year by taking on two new people.”

Big Bear Bikes opened in January 2009 and has enjoyed steady growth since the founder Mr Beeley joined the business full time in April 2011.

The spokesman said: “The business started small at only 600 square feet, eventually taking the whole of the original building on both floors, before extending into the unit next door.

"In April 2018, it moved into the current premises in Southgate, more than doubling its floorspace to 4,200 square feet, providing a main street presence and with a large car park for test riding bikes.

DFCH is a partnership with Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling (SRCC), who work with people who might not normally be able to cycle for physical, mental or financial reasons. DFCH has also experienced growth since opening and has expanded into additional units, which has increased floorspace by another 50 per cent.

The spokesman added: “ The lockdowns of 2020 caused a surge in demand as huge numbers of people took up cycling but, unlike the bike industry as a whole, which has seen a downturn in business and issues caused by oversupply, Big Bear Bikes has managed to sustain the increase.”

“Trek Bikes from the US are Big Bear Bikes’ primary bike brand and the team love the fact that, unlike most major cycling brands, the company is still owned by the family of the man who founded the business in 1975, Dick Burke.”

The business has a full-time staff of 12 and 16 part-time employees. It has just taken on a new member of staff and will take on another following the extension of the workshop.