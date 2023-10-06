How I went from homeless drug addict to successful businessman making £15,000 a month

A former homeless addict has turned his life around and is now a fitness trainer to the stars - making £15,000-a-month.

Barry O'Shea, 37, began drinking at the age 14 and started taking cocaine at 17. By 21, Barry was addicted to drugs and his life spiralled out of control. He spent his 20s in and out of jail before he became homeless in his early thirties and had nowhere to go. After one last stint in jail for shoplifting offences, Barry decided to get his life back on track and go to a rehab.

And, after 12 years of addiction, Barry turned his life around. In May 2021, he founded Bossfix Academy, an online coaching and weight loss business. In just over two years, Barry's business has flourished. Barry now employs nine people on a contract basis and also trains TV personalities, reality stars and models, like Brooke Wright.

He hit rock bottom at the age of 33 when he found himself sitting by the edge of a canal in London - homeless with nowhere to go.

Barry O'Shea.

Barry, who is from West London, but now lives in Hull, said: "I lost everything. My mum wouldn't answer the phone. I had been couch-surfing for months. I was sitting up on the canal at six in the morning. I had too much pride to sleep on the street."

Barry, who was out on bail, decided to hand himself in to the police after missing his court date for shoplifting charges and was sentenced to 18 months.

He said: "The judge admired my honesty and was lenient with me, but also left it up to me to go to rehab voluntarily at the end of my 18 month sentence, to which I was sincere and followed through with my actions. "

Barry left prison with £14 and clothes he had found in a bin and went straight to The Bridges Rehabilitation center in Hull.

He said: "I wanted to get drink or drugs but something pulled me to Hull. While I was in prison I had planned what to do. I thought I'm good at sales and I'm good at fitness. Sales will make me lots of money, but fitness will keep me clean."

Barry started his business as free fitness lessons in the park and now has upwards of 60 clients every month, who pay between £175 and £500 each. Now established, his business provides personal training, nutrition plans and fitness classes. Barry also coaches his students using techniques he learned in addiction recovery, believing that they should be applied by everyone.