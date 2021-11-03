How investment in digital infrastructure could create 42,065 jobs in Yorkshire

The research reveals investment could provide a multi-million-pound economic boost to regions across Yorkshire and the Humber, with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, £1.5bn, and Sheffield City Region, £743m, all set to see sizable economic uplifts.

The findings have been revealed in the first ever Digital Connectivity Index which uses thousands of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) datapoints to measure how individuals and organisations can connect with one another and the rest of the world through high-quality internet access.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Index, the first of its kind, assesses the quality of connectivity infrastructure across OECD countries and finds the UK is currently ranked joint eighth out of 24 OECD countries publishing complete digital connectivity datasets – just ahead of Germany, Portugal and Ireland.

Investment in Yorkshire and the Humber’s digital infrastructure could create 42,065 new jobs.

The Digital Connectivity Index also revealed how upgrading mobile and broadband networks can support economic growth and help the country to level up.

If the UK was to become the OECD leader, it may unlock consistently higher GDP growth rates, 0.88 per cent, every year, equating to £69.78bn in extra GDP and 510,000 jobs between now and 2026.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said: “The importance of digital connectivity to Yorkshire and the Humber’s future couldn’t be clearer, and the role we play as an industry more profound.

“With economic growth, new jobs and a fairer society at stake, we’re already taking a lead with a commitment to invest £10bn over the next five years.

“We’re turning up the dial on the national recovery and helping the country to climb up the international connectivity league tables to create a brighter, more prosperous future for every corner of the UK.”

Scott Urban, senior advisor at Oxford Analytica, said: “The Digital Connectivity Index shows telecom’s key contribution to levelling-up through spurring higher growth and creating new jobs.”

Virgin Media O2 has committed to investing £10bn over the next five years, with plans to expand 5G coverage to cover 50 per cent of the population by 2023 and upgrade its entire fixed network to full fibre to the premises by 2028.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you