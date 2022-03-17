How Leeds-based Emis has helped to improve collaboration across the NHS as it grows by acquisition

EMIS Health, which is a supplier of integrated care technology to the NHS, including primary, community, acute and social care, said its group revenue increased by 6% to £168.2m during 2021.

Commenting on outlook, Emis said: "The pandemic has demonstrated what is possible with a shared objective across government, the NHS and healthcare technology suppliers. The industry has embraced greater interoperability and collaboration, resulting in the fast delivery of both essential technology and actionable data insights to improve population health. This has accelerated the adoption of digitisation and analytics across the NHS."

Andy Thorburn, Chief Executive Officer of EMIS Group, said: “It has been a positive year of good growth and margin performance driving strong results, with the group delivering the eleventh consecutive year of dividend growth.

Dr Shaun O’Hanlon, EMIS Group chief medical officer said: “This is a timely acquisition that will enable EMIS to further support healthcare professionals at a time when pressures on their workloads, especially for those working in primary care, has never been higher."

“The NHS and wider healthcare sector continues to evolve as we emerge from the pandemic, with increasing recognition of technology as central to solving some of the challenges the industry now faces.

“EMIS Group is well placed with products directly aligned to market need, including integrated care software to the NHS, and data and analytics technology to the research and life sciences industry. This will be critical as the sector looks to provide the best healthcare possible to the UK population.

“We remain focused on enabling better care through technology innovation, with a presence in all key healthcare markets and strong relationships at every level. We look forward to playing a significant role in the digital future of the healthcare industry. Overall we are building growth momentum and are well positioned to perform strongly again in 2022.”

EMIS Group has also announced its second acquisition of 2022 with the purchase of medical appraisals specialist Fourteen Fish.

Founded in 2012 by a GP and an IT specialist, FourteenFish is a UK-based technology company that supports 100,000 healthcare professionals – including GPs, nurses and practice managers – with their continued professional development (CPD) and ongoing industry learning. It is the preferred appraisal toolkit partner for the Royal College of GPs (RCGP) and delivers the RCGP portfolio for trainee GPs.