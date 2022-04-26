How Leeds-based Evri, the firm formally known as Hermes, is to trial using treated vegetable oils to power its trucks

Green D+ HVO can be used in standard diesel vehicles without any modifications, the fuels can be mixed so tanks don’t need to be cleaned if they need to switch back to diesel. The team at Evri will be using it for its local HGV fleet at its at Brooklands instead of traditional diesel and submitting their findings.

David Landy, Head of Fleet at Evri, said: “At Evri we are currently using CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) vehicles for our first mile, client collections and trunking and have been investing in electric vehicles for the ParcelShop fleet (final mile).

"The middle mile has been the tricky one to get right and we have trialled the 12t CNG and continue to look at that as an option as well as electric vehicles. Green D+ HVO isn’t widely available and there’s a limited supply so it isn’t possible to run our entire fleet from this fuel but, subject to this trial, we believe it will be a viable option to help support our sustainable delivery commitments.

Evri in trial of new alternative fuels.