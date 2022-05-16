How Stelrad, which employs 300 staff in South Yorkshire, is helping consumers cope with soaring energy bills

Stelrad, which employs 300 people at its site in Mexborough South Yorkshire, said that , in the year to date, the group has performed slightly ahead of management expectations and the outlook for the group remains unchanged.

The statement added: "As outlined at the group’s full year results, while overall volumes are lower year-on-year against very strong comparators, this softening has been more than offset by improved margins, enhanced by cost management actions and an improved mix of premium steel panel radiators.

"Stelrad’s market leading products and brands ensure that the group remains very well positioned across all key geographies. The group continues to manage inflationary cost increases and avoid any adverse impact from supply chain dynamics through its well established supplier relationships.

"The leading market position, favourable regulatory tailwinds and wider macro trends in relation to reducing home heating costs and carbon emissions underpin Stelrad’s outlook for the current financial year and management are confident of delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Trevor Harvey, Chief Executive of Stelrad, commented: “The group continues to trade well thanks to our brand strength and well-established relationships with major distributors and specifiers.

"As energy prices continue to place pressure on household incomes, our products remain central to how consumers across Europe affordably heat homes and reduce energy consumption while governments continue to debate how best to decarbonise homes and meet long-term net zero carbon commitments.