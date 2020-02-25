How Tasmanian Mint, Habanero Chilli flavours have boosted Hotel Chocolat

Luxury chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat has seen its revenue and pre-tax profit increase.

Revenue for the 26 weeks ended December 29, 2019, was up 14 per cent to £91.7m up from £80.7m. While pre-tax profit was up 7 per cent to £14.9m from £13.8m.

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and CEO of Hotel Chocolat, said: “This was another strong period for Hotel Chocolat. Our new store openings contributed three percentage points of the growth in the period, with the remaining balance coming from existing locations, digital and wholesale channels.

“While our new markets in the US and Japan are still in the early stages of development, consumer response to the brand is encouraging, sales are growing, and we believe we have a deliverable plan to achieve attractive returns.

“The Velvetiser in-home hot chocolate system achieved strong growth, with our installed Velvetiser owner base showing great loyalty and enthusiasm for our widening library of flavours, with Tasmanian Mint, Habanero Chilli, and Maple & Pecan hot chocolates becoming instant hits.

“Our VIP loyalty scheme continued to grow strongly and contributed to double digit EBITDA growth from our physical UK locations.

“Our strong growth came from a wider variety of sales channels than in previous years, which led to some initial challenges in our supply chain.

“We are now making good progress with investments and upgrades in our supply chain which will fully address these inefficiencies and increase our international and multi-channel supply capability, ensuring we continue to deliver profitable growth.”