How the new Tingley garden centre will create 250 jobs when it opens in the autumn

Created by the team at Tong Garden Centre, ‘Mission Out' is a 4.8-acre outdoor adventure play attraction for 6 to 14-year-olds in Tingley, which will also be the location of the group's second garden centre, which is due to open in September.

A spokesman said: "The outdoor attraction builds on the success of Grass Hoppers indoor and outdoor adventure play which the business introduced into Tong in 2015 to cater for younger families.

"Designed by Timber Play and Greenspan to appeal to families, groups and parties, Mission Out features high ropes, water activities, a jump challenge pillow, giant swings and adventure golf.

A Bradford garden centre group has introduced a new adventure play experience aimed at older children.

Tingley Garden Centre MD, Mark Farnsworth said: "Since we acquired our first garden centre at Tong in 2015, it's always been our ambition to be a great destination attraction for all the family and we were aware that there was a gap in our offer for something new and exciting for older children to enjoy. In a world that can be dominated by screen time, our aim was to create a park that inspires, engages and challenges this age group.

"The opportunity came with Tingley, where additional land lent itself to an excellent value, access-all-activities entertainment park with lots of challenging and exciting outdoor activities."

Mission Out has created 47 jobs and will be managed by Conrad Dales, who joined the garden centre group in May.

He said: "With obstacle courses, high ropes and a giant jump pillow alongside lake rafting, crazy golf, den building and other activities, there is something for everyone and it's perfect for family days, treats and celebrations, school trips and team building. We can't wait to welcome people to our epic outdoor adventure."

Opening in autumn 2022, Tingley Garden Centre will be a £14m complex that is expected to create 250 jobs.