How the success of Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small has provided a boost for World of James Herriot

The former home and surgery of Alf Wight OBE - better known as the author James Herriot - was originally set up as a tourist attraction in 1999 by Hambleton District Council.

Since 2012 the attraction has been developed further with new exhibits that include two original and restored vintage Austin 7 cars, one from the original film ‘It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet’, which starred John Alderton and another from the BBC TV series in which Christopher Timothy portrayed James Herriot.

Ian Ashton, managing director of the attraction said: “It’s been a fantastic 10 years developing the World of James Herriot into a world-class visitor attraction that welcomes people from all over the world."

The attraction saw visitor numbers grow from around 15,000 in 2012 to 38,000 in 2019.

In 2021 another new exhibition room about the new Channel 5 ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ series was opened by Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton who star as James Herriot and his screen wife Helen.

A spokesman said: "The new series has enjoyed much critical acclaim and after the first two successful series, series three and four have been confirmed and will air in late 2022 and in 2023. The first two series are currently on the PBS channel in North America."

Pictured: Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. Picture: PA Photo/Channel 5/Playground Television (UK)