How there were 9,000 start-ups in 2019

Yorkshire saw an encouraging growth in new businesses with nearly 9,000 start-ups in the region compared with a flat level of business growth the previous year, despite the uncertain economic climate last year.

The research from insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 shows that between January 2019 and January 2020, the Yorkshire business community increased with the creation of nearly 8,600 new businesses.

In the previous 12 months, from January 2018 to January 2019, the number of businesses fell by just 40.

Eleanor Temple, chairwoman of R3 in Yorkshire and a barrister at Kings Chambers in Leeds, said: “Despite much of the pessimism over the last year amid Brexit uncertainty and the global downturn, it is good to see an indication that the number of start-ups in Yorkshire is off-setting any business closures.

“The region has long been celebrated for its entrepreneurial spirit and it’s great that this appears to be alive and well, with thousands of new businesses being launched in the region in the last 12 months.

“It is vital that dynamic business people feel able to take the leap and embark on a new enterprise.”