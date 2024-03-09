How to ask your boss for a ‘workcation’ - and where you should think of jetting off to

Dubbed ‘workcations’, employees are seeking to work remotely – often from a sunnier location – for a short period, or an extended one, while getting their job done at the same time.

According to a 2023 YouGov poll, more than a third of remote workers in the UK are interested in taking a workcation.

They can also benefit employers help retain top talent and improve morale and productivity.

'Workcations' have become an increasingly popular concept

You might feel hesitant about asking your boss for a workcation, but there is a right way to approach the situation.

Claire Renee Thomas, founder of mental fitness company Reaching My Best, says: “Think about what your boss’s concerns are going to be. For example, how will you keep in touch, how will you manage any time differences, poor internet coverage etc?

“If you have upcoming deadlines and work commitments how will you ensure that you can still deliver them on time and to an expected standard?

“Your manager needs to feel like there will be no material impact on their work life, nor the team’s if you take a workcation.”

Thomas added that is important to remember that a workcation is a “win-win,” as it may have a positive impact on your mental wellbeing.

“Think about how a workcation is a win-win for you all. From your perspective working somewhere else may have a positive impact on your mental wellbeing.

“It may mean you are less distracted by personal events and more focused when you are working.

“Above all, approach the conversation with an awareness of your and their needs. Don’t take them saying yes as a given and be prepared to listen to their point of view as well.”

However, Thomas says your boss may say no as there is information “above your pay grade.” If you do not receive a yes from your boss, then there is always another time to request for a workcation.

Research of 2,000 UK adults conducted by international payments app Zing shows that Spain is the most popular location for overseas work. But working overseas can trigger tax, social security and other legal consequences for you and your employer, so do your research on what’s allowed and where.

Spain is an ideal destination for remote work as it offers a visa which allows individuals from other countries to work remotely for a year.

Canada ranks as the second most popular workcation destination, according to the research carried out by OnePoll, followed by the United States in third place, Australia fourth, Italy fifth, New Zealand was sixth and France seventh. UK citizens are able to work in Canada without a visa for six months.

Tom Bourlet, head of marketing at The Stag Company, spent a week working remotely in Barcelona last year and recently had a workcation in Corfu for five days.

Bourlet suggests that those on workcations should book off their afternoons as it provides you with more time to explore a country.

He says: “One aspect to consider is to book off the afternoons, so you work through the morning and then get to head out in a new country from lunch time and explore. This makes it feel like you’re not really having to work.

“If you don’t have time available, then you can enquire about whether you can move your hours forward, starting at an earlier time so you have more of the daytime to explore.