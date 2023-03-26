How to get a Yorkshire Post digital subscription - and make big savings with a corporate deal

Online stories from The Yorkshire Post’s multi-award winning business and features sections are now all behind our digital paywall as premium articles.

This covers our fantastic Saturday Magazine and Property Post supplements, as well as our daily features and cultures content and all of the dozens of Yorkshire business stories we publish each day. It also includes all of the opinion pieces and leader articles that we run.

Why is this content behind the paywall?

As part of building a sustainable future for The Yorkshire Post’s unique reporting on the region, gaining new online subscribers will provide a vital revenue stream for the title. Our challenge is to keep producing the exclusive stories and insightful interviews that make signing up for a subscription and keeping it long-term worthwhile.

There are multiple benefits from subscribing to The Yorkshire Post

How much does it cost?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three basic options that can be bought on a monthly or annual basis:

Digital - First month free and then £11.99 a month. This includes access to all premium paywalled articles and 70 per cent fewer adverts on the website. You will also get loyalty discounts and giveaway offers from selected partners.

Digital+ - First month free and then £12.99 a month. In addition to all that is offered in the standard Digital package, the Digital+ deal includes access to the fantastic Yorkshire Post app where you can read online stories without adverts AND have access to the beautifully designed daily print newspaper and associated supplements which can be viewed on mobile, tablet and desktop.

Print and Digital+ - First month free and then £30.33 a month. In addition to the full Digital+ offering, you will also receive vouchers to pick up the physical print newspaper every day from local shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to sign up, visit our subscription page.

What about corporate subscriptions?

Corporate subscriptions will suit businesses large and small who want to access The Yorkshire Post’s stories. Corporate subscriptions are available for as few as two people but the more people that sign up within an organisation, the higher the discount. Discounts for corporate subscriptions versus the standard prices start at 20 per cent and go up depending on the numbers who sign up.

Once a corporate subscription is set up, one person is assigned as a ‘superuser’ to allocate access out to the team members you have paid for.

Invoices will be provided if requested to help keep track of expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad