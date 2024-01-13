January can be a tough month to get through financially, but many people will still want to host celebrations, perhaps to toast a new year engagement or a birthday.

Low-cost celebrations don’t have to mean cutting back on the fun, and with a bit of careful planning you can save some cash without having to make too many compromises.

Firstly, Elle McAtamney, a spokesperson for financial services provider Canada Life suggests being firm about the guest list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Costs can easily start mounting up if you decide you want to expand your invitees at a later date,” she says.

A generic stock photo of men drinking at a house party. Picture: Alamy/PA

She adds: “Similarly, be strict with your RSVP date. Organising a party is stressful enough, and if you don’t know guest numbers, you won’t know how much money you’ll need to allocate to food, drink or even what venue to hire. Cue a massive headache when your guests decide at the last minute that they can in fact make it after all.”

When it comes to choosing a venue, McAtamney says it’s important to bear in mind that some pubs and bars will expect a minimum spend.

“You may be able to find a venue that doesn’t charge, but you are likely to be fighting others for the same space, especially if you’re looking to hire on a popular day such as Friday or Saturday,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people may consider hosting at home, or asking relatives if they can “borrow” their home for the event.

McAtamney suggests: “If your own living space won’t accommodate, and you don’t have any friends or families willing or able to lend their home either, check local spots such as village halls instead. You’ll almost certainly have to pay a hire fee, but it will also, almost certainly be cheaper than a pub, restaurant or bar.

“Depending on accessibility, you could ask your guests to bring a dish instead of a gift to keep catering costs to a minimum, too.”

To help the party go with a swing, Hannah Rouch, a trends expert at Gumtree, suggests borrowing and renting items ,as well as looking for preloved goods and freebies online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “Beyond practical items you might need for hosting lots of people, such as a free extra table, crockery or glasses, look out for kids’ party plates and bags, party favours, and even helium balloons that might be available in your community.

“People often bundle items if they have simply bought too much – giving you a ready-made party package of disposable napkins, plates, cups, birthday banners and more. Plus, once finished, you can re-list items for free, giving someone else in your neighbourhood the opportunity to party on a budget.”

She also suggests looking for second-hand items that celebrate a specific age or special occasion.

“Whether you are looking for hen party supplies, a baby shower bundle or a 40th birthday banner, you can often get a bargain price or pick up for free on items that others no longer need,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could also re-purpose decorations you already have, such as tinsel, fairy lights, or streamers from the Christmas box, Rouch says.

She suggests searching beyond “birthday” supplies to include other celebrations, which could help people find the best prices.

If, you’re looking for extra chairs for guests, for example, going “off-season” could also help to cut the costs.

Rouch says: “Searches for gazebos and garden furniture are low until the spring on Gumtree, meaning buyers have greater bargaining power.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: “Embrace sharing amongst your community. The nature of parties means that the items you need are often used for one night, and then put at the back of a cupboard.

“Post on community social boards for key items you require, whether it’s a karaoke machine, speakers or serving platters – you can lay down a deposit for the safe return of the item or return the favour in future.”

For a large party, Rouch also suggests asking suppliers if they might provide equipment on a hire basis.