How to take the lessons of the Lionesses into the business world - Jen Workman

One of the many things the Lionesses’s World Cup win showed us, is that a win for women, is a win for all.

So much has changed from times when it was illegal for women to inherit property or own a bank account. In fact, earlier this year the Rose Review Progress Report 2022 showed that the number of women starting businesses in Yorkshire has doubled since 2018, and nationally, newly founded all-female teams outstripped male ones for the first time.

While the findings within business are very encouraging, there are still huge disparities. For example, only one per cent of venture capital funding goes to women-led businesses according to The Alison Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship.

Jen Workman has her say

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s worth saying this is not a women-only issue, it’s a business and social one and working together is the only real way we will see change.

Apparently, if women founded and scaled businesses at the same pace as men, up to £250 billion would be added to our economy.

There are signs of progress popping up in different ways, for example, there are lobbying groups such as Radikl fighting for female business owners to have better access to funding. In addition, the Investing in Women Code is forcing businesses to monitor how they support female-led businesses.

There are a mixture of reasons why women-led businesses have access to less investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, women approach risk differently to men and existing frameworks do not necessarily account for this. The number of female investors in the UK, though rising, is still relatively low. Also, women often have additional caring roles, be that with children or parents, at much higher rate than men. For those female founders who do have additional caring or familial responsibilities, finding the time and mental space to focus on becoming investment-ready may be a challenge.

If you are a man and have a female founder in your immediate social circles, finding ways to remove these obstacles, whether that’s in a domestic setting or otherwise, is a very tangible way to help bring change. Becoming investment-ready can also be achieved with outsourced help such as a virtual assistant.

While documents like financial statements can be pulled together by an accountant or bookkeeper, there are other elements that take a lot of time and require stepping back from the day-to-day.

For example, getting help with a pitch deck that can be presented to an investor when opportunities arise, is a good first step to becoming investable. And for those that don’t feel they’re ready to think about investment, a pitch deck is a good way to see where the gaps are, plus the

Advertisement Hide Ad

process may reveal a business is more investable than first thought.

Outsourced help can also support businesses to demonstrate and enhance their green credentials.

While there are specific investment funds and programmes for sustainable businesses, firms that have sustainable policies and attributes will stand out. Plus, a time may come when all organisations are required to meet a ‘green’ standard, so we advise clients there’s no harm in getting ahead with this now.

Clearly, these considerations are a good guide for any business with investment in mind and we support all organisations with such tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was great to see the shared joy across the country when the Lionesses won the World Cup in July. As female entrepreneurs access more funding, enabling them to build long-lasting businesses, the benefits will most definitely be felt by all.