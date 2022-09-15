How to turn your Brilliant Business Idea into a reality - switch off Netflix: Phil Fraser

The dreams of the yacht, private plane and Caribbean second home fade into the distance yet again.

That happened to me last week.

Looking at it through the lens of business analysis, my BBI has a clearly identifiable client base who have a very clear pain point and a repetitive requirement for my solution, along with a growing macro-environment demanding the clients solve this pain point.

Phil Fraser runs The Business Sounding Board

The exasperated ‘Hey, that’s my idea’ came when I saw that one of what would have been one of my potential clients had already launched an in-house version of the concept.

But despite that one example, as far as I’m aware, no-one is doing it commercially.

In my opinion it’s still a pretty solid business opportunity.

So, if it’s so great, why haven’t I launched my millionaire-making, yacht-

delivering idea?

The main reason that I haven’t progressed it or so I’m telling myself is that it’s in a specialist field that I have no experience or expertise in.

Oh, and so far I’ve given it no more than an hour’s thought in total.

So why am I telling you this?

There’s two reasons for me sharing this with you.

Firstly, if a business owner like you came to me with a story like that, my first reaction would be to remove the problem of lack of experience by finding someone with that missing expertise, to work with you.

Secondly I’d ask, ‘Why, if it’s so brilliant, have you only given it an hour’s thought?’

Look at it this way; if you spent one hour less each day scrolling through social media, or watching rubbish on Netflix, would your life be any worse?

Of course it wouldn’t.

Could you do that for a week?

Of course, you could.

And what if that week became a month?

Do it for a month and like magic you have around 30 hours spare – just from losing an hour’s brainmush time a day – to research your private plane inducing idea.

Simple isn’t it?

If after that 30 hour’s research, it stacks up and still seems to be a brilliant idea then it’s worth taking it on a step further and you’d be getting closer to a chance of making it happen.

My advice is simple – ‘Go for it’.

If, after that 30 hours, it proves not to be a great idea, hey ho… go back to the social media scrolling and that latest ‘must watch’ Netflix series that everyone is talking about.

If, like me though, you can’t even be bothered to give up just one hour a day to work on your BBI then the blunt reality is that you don’t deserve to even claim it as ‘your brilliant business idea’.

It means that the dreams of yachts, holiday islands and private planes will remain just that…. dreams.