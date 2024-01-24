How Trinity Walk in Wakefield reached its highest footfall in four years
Footfall at Trinity Walk in Wakefield reached an annual four year high – with the last six months of 2023 beating 2019 figures.
The centre also secured 10 new lettings last year including Sports Direct, Warren James, Bob & Berts, NHS Breast Screening, Shoezone, Sanctuary Health & Beauty, Boyle Sports, Marie Curie, Community Foundation for Wakefield’s GIVEBOX and multi-agency City Hub.
The new openings combined with events, like the centre’s Star Walk movie stars and cars cosplay experience and free Santa’s grotto, were key drivers in Trinity Walk’s growth to around 9.88 million annual visits in 2023.
Trinity Walk is managed by Savills on behalf of Orion. Savills director Fiona Wight said: “This centre is living proof there is not just life left in shopping centres, but real opportunity to grow and succeed.”