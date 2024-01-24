Footfall at Trinity Walk in Wakefield reached an annual four year high – with the last six months of 2023 beating 2019 figures.

The centre also secured 10 new lettings last year including Sports Direct, Warren James, Bob & Berts, NHS Breast Screening, Shoezone, Sanctuary Health & Beauty, Boyle Sports, Marie Curie, Community Foundation for Wakefield’s GIVEBOX and multi-agency City Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new openings combined with events, like the centre’s Star Walk movie stars and cars cosplay experience and free Santa’s grotto, were key drivers in Trinity Walk’s growth to around 9.88 million annual visits in 2023.

Sports Direct at Trinity Walk in Wakefield. One of 10 new lettings in 2023 as the shopping centre’s footfall hit at four-year high.