A Yorkshire gin company says it is helping people to stop drinking alcohol this month.

York Gin believes customers are more likely to stick with Dry January if they have a treat to look forward to in February.

The company is offering a 10 per cent discount on any gin bought before January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Gin said it will keep the booze safe until the start of February. Customers will then be able to pick up their gin from the York Gin shops - or receive it through the post if they bought the gin online.

York Gin’s Kitty Rowe. Picture supplied by York Gin

A spokesman said: "We fully support the idea of responsible drinking. One of our catchphrases is ‘Don’t drink more - drink better’.

“We also realise that people do need an incentive to keep going through the hard dark first months of the year.

“So we’re offering a discount on the gin people buy in early January. And we will keep it by - and out of reach - until we have all safely navigated Dry January.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is also offering alcohol-free mulled warm drinks each weekend during January as a way of supporting the campaign.

During York’s Residents’ Weekend towards the end of the month, these drinks will be free for anyone who lives in York.

Dry January - a month-long campaign to get people to stop drinking alcohol during January - is now in its tenth year.

Organised by the Alcohol Change UK charity, it aims to encourage people to drink more healthily all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Gin has two shops in York. Its 16th Century shop opposite the famous Shambles won Retailer of the Year at the Visit York Tourism Awards 2023 and its shop in the city’s railway station is frequently visited by celebrities visiting the city.

York Gin was recently a Best Buy in the BBC Good Food magazine, was named as Best Flavoured Winter Gin in the Daily Telegraph and named as joint Gin of the Year by Good Housekeeping. It also featured in the Gin Guide’s top Rhubarb, Christmas and Navy Strength lists.