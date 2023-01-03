How Yorkshire companies can look after their staff in 2023: Russ Piper

For most businesses, 2023 will bring uniquely complex challenges. Employees need support as they deal with the continuing cost-of-living crisis whilst, at the same time, business costs are at a record high, with inflation having a knock-on impact on pricing and demand, and the market for job candidates remains fierce.

As organisations plan ahead, we must balance the need to manage costs with the pressure to attract the best people and retain the talent we already have.

For many of us, this presents an opportunity to look beyond salary and think more creatively about the reward packages we can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, financial remuneration will be a vital factor for employees, especially with household costs rising.

Russ Piper gives his expert view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, people are increasingly looking for other benefits that support them personally, look after their health and wellbeing, and demonstrate a supportive, flexible culture.

Since the pandemic, the idea of employee health has expanded well beyond the physical, with staff increasingly expecting employers to support their emotional and financial wellness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ideally, this will extend to their families.

Giving employees added peace of mind that help is at hand with life’s challenges is now a major incentive, presenting businesses with an important opportunity to rethink how they attract, care for and reward employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside flexible and hybrid working, benefits that empower employees to take care of both their own and their families’ health and wellbeing are becoming increasingly appealing.

Traditional private health insurance is often price prohibitive; however, a more affordable and usable option is to offer a health care cash plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These plans put money straight back into employees’ pockets – increasingly relevant as the cost of living spirals – by paying them cash back towards essential, everyday health costs such as dental treatment, eye tests, glasses/contact lenses, physiotherapy and much more.

Costing from as little as £4.15 per employee per month, employer-paid cash plans are inexpensive and quick to implement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, they often include 24/7 access to a GP and confidential employee assistance and counselling services.

These services allow employees to deal proactively with many day-to-day pressures, including stress, family and relationship matters, health concerns such as nutrition, anxiety and depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also provide assistance with financial worries such as debt management, benefits, tax and budgeting.

By taking a broader perspective to benefits packages, employers can manage the risks associated with escalating wages, while also demonstrating their duty of care and understanding of what matters to today’s employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the options available, along with a free guide to supporting employee health and wellbeing, visit sovereignhealthcare.co.uk/business.