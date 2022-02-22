How Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil is helping to support 17 local businesses through 'Eat Yorkshire' initiative

Following the success of last year's event, Jennie Palmer from Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil has selected a number of Yorkshire businesses to participate in the second ‘Eat Yorkshire' promotion that will run throughout March.

Ms Palmer said: "We were really pleased with the reaction of both participating businesses and customers to the first Eat Yorkshire initiative last year, so we have decided to repeat the promotion with more producers to give something back to our loyal customers."

"There are 17 businesses taking part in the initiative and each one will offer a 10% discount on online orders from during March."

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil was established in 2008 by Adam and Jennie Palmer on their farm in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds. Jennie Palmer is pictured with a selection of the Eat Yorkshire products that are included in the promotion

One of the new businesses taking part in the Eat Yorkshire campaign is Driffield based Soanes Poultry.

The company's director of Sales and Marketing, Ben Lee said: "This year we are celebrating 75 years of rearing chicken in the Yorkshire Wolds, so we're delighted to be taking part in this initiative and giving customers 10% off our Great Taste award-winning Higher Welfare chicken."

The complete list of businesses taking part is: Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Staal Smokehouse, Side Oven Bakery, Soanes Poultry, The Chilli Jam Man, Wold Top Brewery, Sloemotion Distillery, Anna's Happy Trotters, The Yummy Yank, Raisthorpe Manor, Lottie Shaw's, Puckett's Pickles, Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice, The Yorkshire Pasta Co., Warrendale Wagyu, The Yorkshire Pudding Pie Co. and Yorkshire Tonics.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil will create an Eat Yorkshire landing page on its website that will include links to all participants and will promote the initiative via social media.