The Canalside Business Park opened for business eight months ago and is now more than 75 per cent full.

Agent for the park, Adam Crawfurd-Porter of Feather, Smailes and Scales (FSS) said: “We were delighted to secure Howdens for this key location within the Ripon Business Park.

“Not only did they take up one of the biggest sites on the park, but they are also situated in a key position within the site and their arrival has been key to others also deciding that this is the place to be.

Howdens is among the new tenants on the business park.

“The park is now more than 75 per cent let, which means there are still opportunities for other businesses to join what is a truly modern, high-spec and well-equipped facility.”

Jonathan Lupton, Canalside Developments Director, said: “We have been delighted with the level and quality of businesses that we have attracted to date.

“The arrival of Howdens was a huge boost for us as it justified our belief that the biggest and best from the world of business would want to come and make a home at the Canalside Business Park."

A spokesman for Howden Joinery, which was supported by property consultants Montagu Evans during the move, said: “Howden Joinery have had a trading presence in Ripon since early 2002 but it became apparent some time ago our existing premises was no longer suitable for our needs.