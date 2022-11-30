HSBC bank branch closures: Full list of Yorkshire sites shutting next year as 100 jobs set to be lost

HSBC has said that around 100 staff could leave the bank as a result of plans to axe 114 UK branches from April next year.

The bank said it has seen a substantial decline in customers coming into its branches over the last five years, but especially since the pandemic.

Some of the branches closing are currently serving fewer that 250 customers a week, it said.

HSBC stressed that it hopes to redeploy all its employees at affected locations to other roles within HSBC, either to other branches or to a different position.

HSBC are closing several bank branches across Yorkshire.

It plans to speak to all staff in those due to close but it estimates that around 100 employees could lose their jobs.

Here is a list of the branches in this region which are due to close and the date of when they will shut:

Whitby – May 16

Brighouse – May 16

Pocklington – June 6

Ilkley – June 13

Skipton – June 13

Wetherby – July 11

Horsforth – July 18

Morley – August 22

Epworth – date TBC

Settle – date TBC

HSBC will be investing tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its existing UK branch network, which will total 327 after the new wave of closures.

It is also developing new “banking hubs” and community pop-ups in its shake-up of the network and plugging more investment into digital banking services.

Furthermore, since 2021 it has provided 1,500 free Samsung tablet devices to customers selected by local branches who cannot afford or have no access to equipment to help with digital banking, HSBC said.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

“Branches will continue to play an important role in day-to-day banking, while providing specialist face-to-face support in moments that matter.

“In addition to our branch network, customers can access services through the Post Office network, our community pop-ups and soon-to-come banking hubs, alongside Live Chat, social media and through telephone banking.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”