Huddersfield architecture practice marks new phase with a move to one of its own mill conversions

The Huddersfield-based architecture practice, Farrar Bamforth, has been continuously evolving since it was established in 1976. Founded by its namesakes, John Farrar and Elon Bamforth, almost 50 years ago[i], the company has been led by 5 different directors, or ‘custodians’ as they like to call them[ii].

With Tony Bowling at the head of the company since 2019 (and celebrating 25 years with the company later this year[iii]), they have just marked another new phase in its history by moving from their home of 40 years in Trinity Street, to very different premises at Bates Mill on Colne Road. As well as ticking several boxes in terms of functionality, the new studio has personal and historical significance to the company as it was Farrar Bamforth that undertook the conversion from a 19th century textiles mill to modern office building around 15 years ago. Owners, Richard and Nigel Bates had the foresight to develop the complex, which had served its purpose as a mill for many years but had suffered with the decline in the industry, into a destination development. Building in environmental improvements as they did, was also quite visionary at the time.

Tony spoke of the move:

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at farrar Bamforth Architecture Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had been outgrowing the building at Trinity Street for a long time, not only in terms of space and the way we wanted to work, but in our values as we wanted somewhere that was more energy efficient and had more benefits for the team.

The new studio is open plan, allowing for more collaborative working, and accessible. While it’s better for parking, it’s also close enough to public transport links to make it easy for those who want to travel in by different means. We’re also surrounded by other tenants and we’re keen to build links and support the business community we have here (the ‘welcome’ gifts and cards we’ve received have been very much appreciated!).”

Practising what they preach

Sustainability is an integral part of the service that Farrar Bamforth offers and being based in an energy efficient building felt like something that they not only ought to do but that they really had an ethical responsibility to do.

Joe Hobson and Tony Bowling from Farrar Bamforth

The new office has recently achieved an EPC rating[iv] of B, which is remarkable, considering the age of the building, its Grade ll listed status, and the sensitive restoration that worked hard not to lose its original features. This is a testament to the conversion completed so it felt very appropriate when the company eventually came to call it ‘home’.

The next phase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken the reigns of the business in 2019 and then undergone the disruption of Covid, Tony is now determined to refocus the business and embark on the next phase. With associate Joe Hobson working alongside Tony to run the company, they have launched a new website and are seeking new and more ambitious projects, backed up by their experience working on large, multi-million pound projects for clients such as Cummins Turbo Technology, Medequip, and VCEP Ltd.

Huddersfield pub-goers may also be familiar with their work as they worked on the Magic Brewery and Taproom in town and the Magic Rock Taproom in Holmfirth!

[i] See more about the company’s history https://farrarbamforth.co.uk/farrar-bamforth-how-it-all-started/

[ii] All managing directors have referred to themselves as ‘custodians’ as the ethos of the company is that all should have the opportunity to grow and develop within the business, including the option to buy into it and occupy a leadership role, if they want to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

[iii] See Tony’s history at the company https://farrarbamforth.co.uk/tony-bowling-celebrates-24-years-at-farrar-bamforth-associates-ltd/