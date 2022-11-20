Hudersfield-based Highfield Gears is targeting a new phase of growth after securing £100,000 in loan funding from Finance For Enterprise and NPIF – BEF & FFE Microfinance, which is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

The firm, which specialises in re-engineering and repairing a wide range of industrial gearboxes, will use the funding to devolp its capabilities in the oil, gas and aerospace sectors, purchasing equipment which will allow it to produce more specialist parts.

Jack Walker, who took over as managing director in 2018, said: “Highfield Gears gave me my first taste of working life as an engineer when I was just 17 years old. It inspired me to pursue a career in the industry, but I recognised that a business doesn’t just succeed because it has been around a long time, it must innovate and evolve.

“To achieve this, I wanted to tap into the wealth of knowledge and expertise held within the business, but crucially, adopt new ways of working. I realised that funding would be critical to helping us unlock the growth potential within the business."

Pictured: Jamie Gledhill, machine operator at Highfield Gears.

