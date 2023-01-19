Huddersfield-based Mamas & Papas appoints new CEO ahead of global expansion plan

Yorkshire-based Mamas & Papas, the high street nursery brand, has announced the appointment of chief operating officer Nathan Williams as its chief executive to lead the company’s next phase of growth, which is expected to include expansion into new international markets.

The company’s current chief executive Mark Saunders, who joined the business three years ago as chief transformation oficer, will become executive chairman.

Mr Williams joined Mamas & Papas in 2018 as merchandise director after holding senior merchandising roles at Very and Primark, becoming COO in 2020.

In a statement, Huddersfield-based Mamas & Papas, said: “Since then, he’s been a key figure in the company’s turnaround, leading its successful concession rollout with Next and Marks & Spencer in the UK, innovating its range and implementing the brand’s new ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) strategy.

Nathan Williams

Over the past three years, the business, which designs, wholesales and sells travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing ranges - has reversed a £6m loss (ebitda) to profit of more than £11m.

It has grown sales from £95m to £126m in the year ending March 2022 as a result. It recently reported record Christmas trading figures, with sales up 16 per cent in the eight weeks to December 25.

The company already sells in more than 30 overseas markets through a network of distributors, agents franchisees and licensing partners.

Mr Williams said the business had a "unique opportunity” to accelerate its international presence thanks to its reputation as a premium, design-led brand with British heritage.

He said: “We’ve built excellent momentum in the past few years in all areas of the business, from our store footprint to our digital offering, from our product to our purpose and from our domestic market to our overseas partnerships. This has helped us win a record share of the market, which is set for further growth.

“With the continuing support of our investors and with Mark as Chairman, I’m looking forward to delivering our long-term growth strategy and fulfilling our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand with an unrivalled commitment to its customers. This means more concessions, more international trade and further investment in our brand, product, communities and colleagues as we aim to become the global nursery brand of choice.”

