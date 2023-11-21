Huddersfield children's toy and clothing retailer set for expansion after investment from Finance Yorkshire

Huddersfield based Soren’s House, a sustainable children’s toy, decor and clothing retailer, is set for growth following an £80,000 investment from Finance Yorkshire.

Soren’s House specialises in sustainable Scandinavian style wooden toys, furniture, decor and organic clothing for children aged 0 to 12 years.

The investment from Finance Yorkshire’s business loans fund will enable Soren’s House to expand its team and accelerate its marketing activity to grow visibility and market share.

Soren’s House was launched by Sally Jackson in 2016.

Soren's House founder, Sally Jackson, with fellow director Max Jones.

Ms Jackson’s partner in the business, Max Jones, said: “Our ambition is to be a one-stop shop for parents who are conscious about the environment and sustainability.”

The ethos of Soren’s House was developed after a pause in the business when Ms Jackson’s son Seth was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma at the age of six.

Mr Jones added: "The experience of Seth being ill and his treatment gave us a different perspective and that’s why we are focused on natural materials and sustainability, we want parents to buy once and buy well and to be able to trust the products that they buy from us.”

Seth is now well and aged 12.