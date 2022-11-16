CROP17, a solution provider for planning, building and operating cannabis facilities, has announced Huddersfield-based Woodley BioReg as its latest member.

As a CROP17 partner, Woodley BioReg will provide pharmaceutical regulatory affairs and quality assurance support for its cannabis clients, including with licensing, process design and validation.

Ash Ramzan, principal consultant at Woodley BioReg, said: “We’re excited to be working to help to develop cannabis medicinal treatments for currently under-served medical conditions.

"Joining the highly experienced colleagues at CROP17 will enable us to provide our current and future clients with a complete business solution.”

Ash Ramzan, principal consultant, Woodley BioReg.

Woodley BioReg joins Savills, Cambridge HOK, Subrosa Group, and Hanway Associates in the CROP17 partnership.

CROP17 notes that growing cannabis legally in the UK is a complex undertaking, with extensive barriers to entry.

The group aims to greatly reduce the risks involved in developing commercial canabis for cultivation by providing asistance to firms throughout the process.

UK medical cannabis has recently begun to attract mainstream attention from investors in sectors such as food security, infrastructure and agriculture.

This year, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, the FTSE250 listed environmental infrastructure fund, invested £26.7m into a British greenhouse operator with a cannabis license.

Prescriptions in the UK medical cannabis market also increased by nearly 900 per cent over the course of 2021, and the market is projected to exceed half a billion euros by 2026.