A leatherworking shop near Huddersfield has been nominated as Best Highstreet Shop in the UK.

HÔRD, based in Marsden, has been nominated for the award in the Independent Awards 2022, held by Holly & Co, who support small business across the UK. HÔRD founder Gemma Gilleard-Booth said: “Being a micro-business, there's no doubt that we are facing a challenging retail environment, especially this year.

“However, when our customers let us know how our leatherwares have brought immense value to their lives, it means the world to us that we are able to do so from our little corner in the world. Winning this award will give us the much needed funds to ensure that we can continue to do what we do and build an infrastructure to grow.”

The company put themselves forward for the award in September, after wanting to do so for a number of years but not feeling ready.

Competition organisers chose from thousands of entries to eventually reach 20 in each category. Each category has two winners, with the first receiving £10,000 and the second receiving £5,000. Other categories include Business for Good, Modern Crafter and Female Founder.

Ms Gilleard-Booth added “We found out on Thursday, and it was kind of in the midsts of us preparing for so many different projects for Christmas that we just thought ‘oh cool’, but then it slowly dawned on us what it means. It's an honour to be acknowledged in a way, there's such stiff competition, there's so many amazing businesses that have been put forward, so I guess it's just heartwarming to see that what we’re doing in our corner of the world is making other people proud of what we’ve established.

“It's been a bit of a whirlwind, but we’re really proud and very honoured to become a nominee for it.”

Judging for the competition will begin on the 24th of November, with finalists announced for each category on the 28th of November.

