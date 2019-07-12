Huddersfield Town fields full team of sponsors for new season

Huddersfield Town may have been relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, but that doesn’t appear to have put off its commercial sponsors.

The football club has announced that its corporate partnership scheme, the Huddersfield Hundred, is now fully subscribed, having attracted a further 10 partners for the new season in the Championship.

The club’s commercial team creates bespoke partnerships with each of the 100 businesses, which include multinationals as well as local Huddersfield firms, helping them use Huddersfield Town as a platform to achieve their own objectives.

The Huddersfield Hundred includes partners as diverse as breweries and bathroom companies, colleges and cough syrup makers.

Huddersfield Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “The partners financially support the club. They provide financial input to us; that helps us do the ticket prices we do.

“Then you look at the things they undertake. One example is [architectural coatings company] PPG; we had 1,200 kids playing football and that is only made possible by those people sponsoring it.

“The partnerships have only really been going for around 10 years when Dean Hoyle became chairman. In that period, it has grown from around 20 to now the 100.

“We have people like Wilbys [insurance] and Chadwick Lawrence [law firm] who have been here right from the very beginning – people like that have remained incredibly loyal to the football club.

“By the same token, we welcome new people that have joined us. This is quite a powerful business network; it’s not always just about Saturday afternoon.

“It’s actually about what goes on around our business community and fan base too. For us, it’s that engagement with the businesses and the community that makes Huddersfield Town so special.”