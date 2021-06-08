Hudson Quarter proves a big success for Palace Capital

Over 39 per cent of the 127 Hudson Quarter apartments have been sold or are under offer

Over 39 per cent of the 127 Hudson Quarter apartments have been sold or are under offer to the value of £14.9m. Some 4,781 sq ft of office space has been let at record rents and the group reported strong demand for the remaining space.

Palace Capital has redeveloped a two-acre site that is a minute’s walk from York railway station within the city walls.

The scheme has 127 flats and 34,000 sq ft of Grade-A office space, located in four buildings around a landscaped central courtyard.

The scheme also includes a new landscaped link from the train station, opposite the site, through to Toft Green and then onto Micklegate. The new office building is the first of its kind of this size to be built speculatively in York City Centre for more than 10 years.

Speaking at the firm's annual results, Neil Sinclair, chief executive of Palace Capital, said: "A major milestone was achieved for the company just after the period end with the completion of Hudson Quarter, which we were able to progress despite the challenges of the Government-imposed restrictions.

"Having appointed a first-class Yorkshire contractor in Caddick Construction, we were able to complete the project on budget and only three months later than first envisaged.

"The original decision to move forward with the development was underpinned by a firm conviction in the positive fundamentals of the location and local economy, as well as our ambitious and entrepreneurial ethos.

"We are proud to have delivered an exemplary product that is already receiving accolades, not only for the standard of the construction, but also the quality of the finish, and which is now beginning to deliver strong returns for our investors."

Caddick Construction managed to work throughout the lockdown restrictions and implemented a fully socially distanced programme to ensure workers were fully protected.

Mr Sinclair said: "Feedback from prospective buyers is very positive, especially highlighting the quality of the build and the overall design and its compatibility to York's heritage. The buyers range from first time buyers, downsizers and investors who are both domestic and international.