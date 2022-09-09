Coney Street Riverside is the latest scheme from York-based developer Helmsley Group.

The development aims to respect the heritage of the key city centre street while opening it up and reconnecting the area of the city with the River Ouse.

Helmsley Group said the scheme will involve “creatively repurposing previously underutilised vacant upper floors for residential and commercial use” as well as delivering new-build student accomodation.

An artist's impression of the redevelopment plans.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Our Coney Street Riverside plans are the culmination of a strategic programme of site assembly over the last three years.

"We’re now ready to share our vision to sustainably redevelop this historic thoroughfare into the social heart of York, creating new public realm for the city whilst ensuring that the history and heritage of the area is not just recognised, but honoured and protected.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sensitively preserve Coney Street’s story, while blending new architecture seamlessly with the area’s unique historical and cultural heritage for future generations to enjoy and benefit from. Since as far back as the Roman times, the River Ouse has played a fundamental role in shaping York’s history, and we want to honour that special connection by reconnecting this currently under loved area of the city centre with the riverside that it once benefitted so much from.”

He added: “Our vision is to create an accessible, welcoming and vibrant city centre destination for visitors and the local community to enjoy and for Coney Street Riverside to act as a positive catalyst for city-wide inward investment.”

A public engagement exhibition will take place from September 12 to October 3 at 29-31 Coney Street, home of the Street Life project run by the University of York, which seeks to bring the history of Coney Street back to life through a series of public engagement events.

A planning application expected to be submitted to City of York Council in the autumn.

For more information about the development or to have your say on the plans, visit: www.coneystreetriverside.co.uk.

