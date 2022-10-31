February has also been accepted on to the equIP start-up accelerator programme which is run by the CMS global law firm. EquIP provides a three-year 50 per cent discount on CMS’ standard hourly rates, which is worth up to £250,000 in the UK, and provides the global benefits of being part of the CMS network of entrepreneurs, investors and events.

Ash Lewis, the Hull-based company’s CEO, said: “As a no-code software developer that is already generating income from a growing client base, February received a lot of interest from VC (venture capital) backers, and we will use this additional funding from two separate angel investors for operational and customer growth and to recession-proof the business.

"Although we have deliberately set a low growth threshold for February, we are already 15 apps ahead of where we are scheduled to be. We are protected on our patents and trademarks, but as an early-stage business we want to ensure that we are fully and thoroughly protected, which is where the CMS programme will be incredibly useful in giving us the option of re-doing all our software and product patents. Being part of equIP will also be of benefit when we look to enter new international markets.”

February’s software can generate apps in multiple languages, without coding or customised design. The company is also creating its own apps, including Duos, an app which allows people to find a friend to play games with.