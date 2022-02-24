As the commercial property industry bounces back after the pandemic, the Hull workspace interiors, fit-out and furnishing company is welcoming a collection of new starters to deliver on its projects planned across the UK this year.

Chameleon - established in 1998 and based at Humber Quays – is rapidly expanding and has welcomed 11 new members of staff to its team of interior designers and fit-out and construction specialists.

Shaun Watts, chairman of Chameleon said: “I’m delighted to welcome new quantity surveyors, site and project managers, sales and project administrators, buyers and estimators to the team, who bring with them a wealth of experience and industry understanding. We’ve brought on experts in a variety of areas – from health and safety to design, and site management to operations.

(L - R, front to back): Mike Brown, Steven Brayshaw and Joshua Riggall; Kelly Bugg, John Atkin, Iain Boscombe and Andrew Littler

"This will really benefit our customers and ultimately, the people who will use the spaces we create.

“Our industry is forward-thinking and creative, with the opportunity to develop fulfilling, lifelong careers – not just ‘jobs’. So it’s certainly an exciting time to join Chameleon, as we expand and diversify our portfolio.”

Earlier this year, Chameleon announced that the business had significantly increased its turnover in 2021 and now has its sights on further expansion.

Shaun continued: “The last two years have certainly presented us with a few challenges. It’s been a difficult period to navigate and sadly, we’ve seen some businesses close their doors. But as the industry bounces back we’ve been busier than ever and I’m optimistic about our region’s future. 2022 looks to be more successful than ever.