Hull-based HiiROC set to provide jobs boost for Hull after triumphing at KPMG UK’s Tech Innovator 2022

HiiROC, a technology scale up has beaten off competition from fast growth businesses from across the UK to be crowned KPMG UK’s Tech Innovator 2022.

More than 250 tech scaleups from across the UK applied to take part in the competition, representing the best in tech innovation across a range of sectors.

A spokesman said: “A shortlist of 80 of the most innovative businesses were shortlisted and took part in regional heats throughout June to find the final 12 tech titans of the future who went head to head in Leeds at Nexus, the University of Leeds’ innovation hub.”

Tim Davies (left) with Warren Middleton, Nicole Lowe and Amy Todd from KPMG

The company's CEO Tim Davies delivered a winning pitch to a panel of judges from the tech industry and investor community.

Working collaboratively with the University of Hull, HiiROC is a small business that has developed Thermal Plasma Electrolysis which will accelerate cost-effective and climate-friendly hydrogen production using production units the company has also designed, developed and built.

HiiROC was crowned the UK winner after competing against tech scaleup businesses from across the country offering the best in tech innovation across a range of sectors. It will now progress to the global stage of the competition in Lisbon in November, to compete with tech innovators from 23 other countries. The winner of that stage of the competition will be crowned the Global Tech Innovator 2022.

Euan West, Leeds Office Senior Partner at KPMG UK said: “I am delighted that HiiROC from Hull has won the UK competition, truly demonstrating that our region is home to some of the best and most innovative businesses in the country.

“They are a fantastic example of the growing number of innovative UK businesses who are proving that there is much opportunity for growth if businesses are prepared to think differently or come at the problem from a new angle.

“I wish them the best of luck as they move on to represent not only our region but the entire UK at the global competition in Lisbon.”

Tim Davies, CEO and Co-founder of HiiROC said: “We are delighted to have been named the 2022 KPMG Tech Innovator in the UK, particularly in the face of such inspiring competition from some really great businesses. This award is a reflection of our amazing team, the passion that they show and the fun we have on the journey.