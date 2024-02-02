HDM said it will use the investment and working capital facility to accelerate the rollout of a nationwide network of branches. The company said the new branches will generate jobs and provide local support to installers, businesses and consumers in “every corner of the country”.

The Hull-based firm plans to open sixty branches across the country and is targeting a total of five new sites to be operational by the end of 2024.

Adam Firth, HDM Solar’s managing director, said: “We have carefully and strategically planned our UK wholesale network expansion. This funding will help us increase our number of branches so we can provide even better service and support to our customers across the country. It's a really exciting and rewarding time for everyone at HDM Solar as we continue to offer a new proposition to the market.”

Hull-based renewable energy product wholesaler, HDM Solar, has announced that it has received a major £10.2m funding boost. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

The company added the the funding marks a significant step in its ambition to become the UK’s leading renewable energy equipment wholesaler.

The funding was led by a multi-million pound equity investment from Angel Invest in Berlin and supported by UK based DF Capital.

Daniel Rogers, founder of HDM Solar, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this funding from Angel Invest and working capital facility from DF Capital.”

