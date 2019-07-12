Hull-based Sypro land deal to work on £738m transport project

Hull-based construction software providers, Sypro, has been announced as a key partner in a landmark Transport for Wales infrastructure project totalling £738m.

The new integrated transport project, which forms Phase 2 of the South Wales Metro, will improve bus and rail links for businesses, commuters and residents in the Cardiff region and is one of the UK’s biggest infrastructuire projects.

The scheme will improve connectivity for 1.5 million users and increase transport frequency on rail routes between Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare, Treherbert, Rhymney and Coryton.

In addition, there will be five new Metro rail stations at Crwys Road, Treforest Estate, Gabalfa, Loudon Square, and Cardiff Bay, as well as improvements to the 52 other stations in the South Wales Metro and Cardiff network.

Sypro software will be used as part of a new transport hub at Porth railway station, providing a new bus interchange, taxi rank and cycle bay, as well as a new bus and rail interchange at Barry.

It will also be involved in the development of a new rolling stock depot and network control centre in Taffs Well and an extension to the Cardiff Bay line.

Simon Hunt, CEO of Sypro, said of the link up with Transport for Wales: “We’re proud to be part of this infrastructure development for Cardiff and for Wales as a whole.

“It shows the value our software can have along with the confidence and reliability of its application in such a major enterprise.

“Whilst Contract Manager will help contractual obligations, it will also be an invaluable tool to help maximise the value of the project and provide operational insights which will assist the smooth running of this exciting infrastructure development.”